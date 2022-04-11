Textured Postcards

Here are a couple of postcards that if you could feel them rather than looking that their photos, you’d know that they have some dimensionality. I cut out paper with some thickness to it, as in the first one, or as in the second one, I scattered punch-outs from the little catch-thing on my hole puncher. Some of these circlets might have come from the first postcard, maybe?

These pieces were made in January 2022.

You don’t often think about how a postcard feels to handle it, do you? Maybe it’s something to think about more often when making mail art? Hmmm…..