Card Graffiti? Or Art? Doesn’t Matter as Long as She Smiles.

I wanted to send an Easter card to our little granddaughter (she is just a little short of 2 years old).

Though I love to send cards, the buying of them makes me impatient. I find that most cards don’t really fit whatever situation or relationship I have with the person to receive it – too sentimental, too brash, express feelings I don’t really have, etc. (Why can’t a card just say “Happy – fill in the blank – day”?)

So, I tend to grab the first thing that seems appropriate and rush out of the store. That’s what I did with this card for my granddaughter.

Cute little chick, right? I thought so, too. She likes birds and animals so I thought it would appeal to her. The inside sentiment was fine, too, though I had to amend it to make it from both me and her grandfather. But the overall effect was just flat, I thought.

Well, I got to work. I thought that if one chicken was good, lots and lots would be even better.

Now I am satisfied. I hope these chickens squawk out their message loud and proud!