Figures appear

Here is something I like to do a lot – paint a random background and then see if I can make out any figures or objects in the colors.

Yes, indeed, in these two instances, there were people maybe too shy to emerge on their own, so I drew them out.

Postcards from January, 2022.

    I think so. I would imagine it would be sort of like just picking a setting or a first line or two or something like that, and then writing and letting it develop without a plan? Could be a twisty road, I guess, but a lot of fun.

