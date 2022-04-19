Figures appear

Here is something I like to do a lot – paint a random background and then see if I can make out any figures or objects in the colors.
Yes, indeed, in these two instances, there were people maybe too shy to emerge on their own, so I drew them out.
Yes!
Postcards from January, 2022.
Love this idea. I wonder if something similar could occur in fiction writing 🤔
I think so. I would imagine it would be sort of like just picking a setting or a first line or two or something like that, and then writing and letting it develop without a plan? Could be a twisty road, I guess, but a lot of fun.