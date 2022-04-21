I was going to make a list…

That’s what it looks like my intention was – I’ve even started off with some items. Then…I must’ve gotten sidetracked…
January, 2022.
That’s what it looks like my intention was – I’ve even started off with some items. Then…I must’ve gotten sidetracked…
January, 2022.
So I would call this ‘Fifty moods of Bob and his daily interactions ‘
I like the way the doodles are all gathered in one area of the page. It feels like this cast of characters is also part of the list.
Well, I would say maybe in the past but now all he does is look at numbers on a screen…which is not as high on my list to depict!
I like that idea. I don’t know why I crowded them there, but, I do know I like to fill space and as I remember, I just kind of got going and drew images that came into my mind as they appeared.