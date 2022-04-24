Back in March I took a workshop involving collage and squares and circles at the Kalamazoo Book Arts Center (on Zoom).
Our instructor, Lorrie Grainger Abdo, led us through the concept of making art with restrictions – of shape, of color, of format. And how freeing it can be to work within parameters. Your decisions are limited and therefore your mind is cleared of extraneous concerns.
All you are doing is working with circles, squares, paper, and color. But there is an infinite range of possibilities within that structure.
We then worked on our own first version of creating within these parameters. The idea was to set out the squares in a grid pattern and then add circles, however we liked and as many as we wanted.
I made two images. Here they are. One is in one of my ongoing large sketchbooks and the other is in a small one.
I used magazine papers, dictionary pages, and papers painted by me sometime in the past for another project.
Doing this kind of composition is like playing a game. There is the initial phase of squares only, and they make a unified whole. Then you add a layer of circles. That changes the balance and feel of the piece. Then you do it again. More shifts in focus, color, and the directions your eye goes as it looks at the page.
I find this process fascinating. I will be doing it again.
One thing our instructor suggested was that if we were needing more info to help us work our way through the composition, then to turn it black and white, and see what that told us. I tried it:
It gives me a whole new set of ideas to look at this version, and I like the mystery of the monochromatic arrangement. Without color, I focus on the shapes and the designs much more, as well as the lines. There is a sublety to these that I really like.
Well, as I said, I will be doing more with this idea!
That was the first lesson they taught us in design school–that restrictions free your creativity.
I like this exercise and may try it myself. I enjoy both grids and circles. (K)
I very much like the pieces you created. They are full of visual interest while also being calming to look at because of that uniformity of shape and form. That course sounds appealing. I like to work within set parameters as, just as you identify, it aids focus. Taking black and white photos is definitely useful for observing our use of tonal range but I also think your art works look great in monochrome.
Wonderful! Yes, in art foundation, I used circles and squares to teach basics. And I started two groups on IUOMA (the mail artists group) one for circles and one for Suarez. It’s been great fun to see the postings.
Oops. Squares. .