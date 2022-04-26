Mark-making and where it led

Back in February, I took a Zoom workshop on mark-making. One topic that came up was neurographic art.

Our instructor, Lorrie Grainger Abdo, explained it as an art therapy that follows a specific set of instructions that the individual can use to reduce stress, work out problems, etc. In our session, she focused on explaining the actual mark-making that is used to accomplish it in showing us the technique.

Basically, you make a scribbly or swirling line on your paper, with crossings and intersections. Your paper can be plain or have colors or designs already on it.

Where those crossings occur, you fill them in to round them off. You extend any dangling lines to the edge of the paper. Then you do whatever you want with the result – fill in with color, with marks, add or subtract items, whatever you like.

This technique intrigued me as another example of providing artistic freedom within boundaries to guide me. Often, I want to paint, to let out feelings, but I need a place to start. For me, this idea really was exciting. I tried it out right away.

I had a masonite board 14″ x 11″ that I had painted with some colors. I drew in my lines and went from there. Here is the result.

I called it “Woman” because that was what first ocurred to me when I stopped working and looked at it as a whole.

I really enjoyed this process of working and it’s perfect for opening a door to an abstract painting, I think. I will be doing it again.