More mark-making

Here are some postcards I made in February’s mark-making session in the workshop I took over Zoom from the Smithsonian.

As we tried different marks, guided by our instructor, I did some of them on paper and others I added to these postcards whose backgrounds I had already colored in one way or another.

    The teacher was great and I enjoyed the process of being in the class, and I liked the way she went methodically through different ways of making marks. This section I mostly was familiar with already but it reminded me of things I had forgotten or hadn’t done recently. And then she mentioned the Neurographics which I have been referring to those techniques ever since.

