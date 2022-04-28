More mark-making

Here are some postcards I made in February’s mark-making session in the workshop I took over Zoom from the Smithsonian.
As we tried different marks, guided by our instructor, I did some of them on paper and others I added to these postcards whose backgrounds I had already colored in one way or another.
These are cool
I always think of you as being very proficient and skilled with mark-making so I wonder if you found the course to be engaging or challenging.
Thank you!
Once I get a pen in hand…no telling where things will go!
The teacher was great and I enjoyed the process of being in the class, and I liked the way she went methodically through different ways of making marks. This section I mostly was familiar with already but it reminded me of things I had forgotten or hadn’t done recently. And then she mentioned the Neurographics which I have been referring to those techniques ever since.
That type of mark-making is definitely very meditative so I can understand why it could be a useful tool in art therapy.