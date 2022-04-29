Large Artist Sketchbook 2021 Pages 31 and 32

Here’s another one of my artist sketchbooks for you to see. It was finished in May of 2021 but the artworks were done over the previous year or so, I guess. I’ll be showing you page spreads, one each week, for as long as the book goes on.
As you know, I make these books for my own enjoyment. I work on a page as the inclination strikes me and I never have a plan for the book or for the artwork that goes into it. There is no theme, no meaning, other than what each image shows the viewer and the viewer takes away from the experience.
In this book I did artwork on the front and back of each page. There’s nothing written associated with the images, and the images paired in each page spread do not relate to each other in any way except for being side by side.
I hope you enjoy looking at this book!
Here is the page spread for today:
And here are the individual pages.
I love what you do with shapes x
The monochrome piece reminds me of a drawing activity I used to do with my kids where we picked a household object and had to draw an element of it in extreme closeup within the frame of small squares. Your page of bold and dynamic figures makes me think of both Keith Haring and Chagall – the latter I suspect because of the smaller figures up in the sky.
Love those Matisse-like dancers. (K)
Thank you. Some time back I read a book on figure drawing which included the idea of negative space drawings. I seem to return to it every so often, I like the free look the figures always have.
Thank you. I like making these pages of little images, because it allows me to focus, just as you said, on something small, without the distraction of background. The figures, I love doing them, and I am grateful for the day I picked up the book at the library that told me about the idea of making these negative space people!
Thank you. I have wondered if my lifelong poor eyesight has contributed to the way I depict things, because mostly I see shapes, not gradients of shadow and so on (even shadow is a shape to me). And I like making these figures a lot, The idea of negative space is really intriguing to me because I think in my vision world, negative and positive space sometimes it’s hard for me to know which one I should be looking at (if this makes any sense).