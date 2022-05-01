Here’s a project I did in 2001-2002 that I had forgotten about. Now, here in 2022, I will take a trip down memory lane and show it to you, once each month.
Why this schedule? Because it is a calendar. For 2003.
I made three of these – one for my son, one for my parents, and one for my husband. It’s the last one that I am showing to you. They were all alike except for the covers.
I hoped this calendar could be a small record of a certain time in our family. I do not know if my son still has his version, and my parents now are dead and their things scattered and gone, but here is the version we still have at our house, a voice speaking up again from the past.
If you want to know more about this calendar, look here.
Here is the collage image I used for the month of May, 2003. It’s called “May Iris Garden” and was 14″ x 11″.
Here is the page in the calendar. As a note, Andrew in #1 is my son and May is his birthday month. Clovis, mention in #2, was one of our cats. In #3 I refer to mowing the grass – that was my job and one I still do today, quite willingly as I like mowing the grass and always have. #8 refers to my art show schedule – at this time, I was doing 20 or so shows a year with most of them occurring between the months of May through October.
The rest of this month’s notes show our preoccupation with gardening at that time – we had a large yard with flowers and vegetables, including a section that we seeded with wildflowers for a kind of meadow effect.