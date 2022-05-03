Half-a dozen

4 Replies

Back in February or so, I got out this assortment of 6″ x 6″ Masonite boards and let my inner painting person have her say. In other words, I had no plan, I just felt like painting, and what emerged were these colors and shapes.

There is a great sense of freedom when you are using boards that cost less than a dollar each.

Well, I’ve got this assortment now and it seems to me they ought to stay together, but I’m not sure in what way to configure them or combine them. I sort of feel like making them into a cube, if I can figure out a good way to do that. Then I could set it on a table and as I pass by, turn it to see something new.

Hmmm…if I do go in this direction, I’ll check back and let you know.

4 thoughts on “Half-a dozen

