Three small paintings

4 Replies

Here are three more of those tiny 4″ x 4″ paintings I have been doing on 3/8″ thick board – with the idea of them being useful for art drop offs in parks and the like (look here if you wonder what I am talking about).

I think these were my favorites from the group of twelve I recently made, so I have kept them here at home for a while to enjoy them.

4 thoughts on “Three small paintings

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    These are great. I especially like the figure on the left with the yellow fish. That one has me wondering whether the human figure is a mermaid who has transformed from fish form.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    I was feeling a version of this, that the person was greeting some cousins in fish form. I love the idea that the person might have been a mermaid.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.