Three small paintings

Here are three more of those tiny 4″ x 4″ paintings I have been doing on 3/8″ thick board – with the idea of them being useful for art drop offs in parks and the like (look here if you wonder what I am talking about).
I think these were my favorites from the group of twelve I recently made, so I have kept them here at home for a while to enjoy them.
These are great. I especially like the figure on the left with the yellow fish. That one has me wondering whether the human figure is a mermaid who has transformed from fish form.
I was feeling a version of this, that the person was greeting some cousins in fish form. I love the idea that the person might have been a mermaid.
Its the swimmer in your blood. 😉
Yes, it’s true. It always comes back to the water, doesn’t it?