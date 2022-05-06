Large Artist Sketchbook 2021 Pages 33 and 34

Here’s another one of my artist sketchbooks for you to see. It was finished in May of 2021 but the artworks were done over the previous year or so, I guess. I’ll be showing you page spreads, one each week, for as long as the book goes on.
As you know, I make these books for my own enjoyment. I work on a page as the inclination strikes me and I never have a plan for the book or for the artwork that goes into it. There is no theme, no meaning, other than what each image shows the viewer and the viewer takes away from the experience.
In this book I did artwork on the front and back of each page. There’s nothing written associated with the images, and the images paired in each page spread do not relate to each other in any way except for being side by side.
I hope you enjoy looking at this book!
Here is the page spread for today:
And here are the individual pages.
Both pages are marvelous. The first one could be a depiction of items on layers of shelving or a magical cityscape. I really like the division between the tree trunks and the fallen leaves in the second one. I think it makes for a strong and striking composition and an interesting contrast between the parts of a tree that endure throughout the seasons and the parts that are transitory and cyclical.
Sketchbooks are the greatest!
Thank you. The first one, I was thinking of storage, and just kept drawing, and in the end I thought the same thing, a city! As for the second one, I love your interpretation, I felt I was showing a sort of time lapse image between the two parts of the picture, of what happens in fall. Plus I really like making leaves.
Yes, and the more you have, the better they are, with different sizes and aspect ratios for the pages.