These Are Not Art…But…?

I was out in my garage a while back, taking photos of some paintings (with the door open the light is pretty good for a photo). For some reason the idea struck me to take some photos of various garage scenes using the little macro lens for my phone camera.

I went around snapping pictures. Hey, look some are kind of interesting, I thought. And then I realized I was speaking the words of a blog friend of mine, Dave Whatt, and specifically, a feature he does called This is not art.

OK, maybe these are not art, not even great photos, but I think they are interesting. There is a certain abstract quality to them, a design they didn’t know they had, a pattern or a plan? I’m not being facetious, because I tend to think everything has a voice or meaning, if you listen or look.

So here is a different perspective, at least – Especially since we’re not usually walking around viewing things with macro-lens eyes to see them like this.

What are these scenes? From top to bottom –

  • Coiled orange outdoor extension cord
  • Detail of the top of a metal sawhorse covered with the remnants of past jobs
  • Pencil and ruled edge of a tool my husband uses in making birdhouses
  • Looking down at a pile of shavings left on the table from the above birdhouse-making project.

Well, that’s it!

