Large Artist Sketchbook 2021 Pages 37 and 38

Here’s another one of my artist sketchbooks for you to see. It was finished in May of 2021 but the artworks were done over the previous year or so, I guess. I’ll be showing you page spreads, one each week, for as long as the book goes on.
As you know, I make these books for my own enjoyment. I work on a page as the inclination strikes me and I never have a plan for the book or for the artwork that goes into it. There is no theme, no meaning, other than what each image shows the viewer and the viewer takes away from the experience.
In this book I did artwork on the front and back of each page. There’s nothing written associated with the images, and the images paired in each page spread do not relate to each other in any way except for being side by side.
I hope you enjoy looking at this book!
Here is the page spread for today:
And here are the individual pages.
I’m thinking you are not too sure about what you put in the oven and neither is Bob!!!
But no matter if it turned out or not, the pictures are lots of fun and I can think of all kinds of captions
I especially love that kitchen scene. What wonderful visual texture throughout, I love the use of the complementary colours, and the possibilities of the figure’s quizzical and troubled glance at the oven, and – of course – the cat in its own patch.
You know how much I love my kitchen. I think every time I do a kitchen scene I am thinking of this one we have in this house, it is my archetype.
This is yet another rendition of me and my kitchen (not literally, I just think that my kitchen is my ideal room, and I always feel safe, and warm, and happy at home in there, so I must of course have all my elements including the cat. Even if my cooking maybe is worrying me a little here…