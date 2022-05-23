Cultivar

Here is one more neurographics-related painting I made.

(If you wonder what I’m talking about, here is a post I wrote explaining how I learned about neurographics and what it means.)

This one is called “Cultivar”.

I did this painting in March, 2022. It’s 24″ x 18″ on Masonite, painted in acrylics and acrylic paint markers.

2 thoughts on “Cultivar

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I am really enjoying these paintings. I really like that citrus green next to the sugary pink. I think I am going to have to have a crack at this technique when I can get back to art journaling.

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I think you would like this Neurographics (a la Claudia so as not to diminish the aims of the real Neurgraphics movement) technique. It Provides a structure and a focus and then the art leads the paintbrush, so to speak, and in a very low-stress way, because there is a path, rather than just flailing around (at least that is how I see it). And the results always seem to please me, I still don’t understand how that is possible. Because I usually don’t like my totally abstract work that much.

