How About Some Purply Postcards?

Yes, why not? All of these have a little bit of a nice reddish purple color to them. Plus a lot of other things, too, of course!
Made in March 2022.
Love the textures and layers of color, especially in the second image!
Thank you. The paint roller at work once again doing its thing!
I really like that plum-violet shade you have created (I can hear my Dad now jokingly chastising me for not being able to more precisely label the shade) and I think it works beautifully with the monochrome elements and that ochre yellow that features in them too.