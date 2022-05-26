We’ve got a scenic view:
And here we have a closeup view. Maybe this is a location hidden away in those hills, from the first card? Who knows? Let’s take a walk and see?
We’ve got a scenic view:
And here we have a closeup view. Maybe this is a location hidden away in those hills, from the first card? Who knows? Let’s take a walk and see?
Love the first one in particular, Claudia. So atmospheric and seemingly desolate.
I especially like the first one. The wintry atmosphere is lovely and I think those black mountain faces are really strong and stoic looking.
And the first has those lovely opaque shapes that contrast with the black lines!