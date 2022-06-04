Etegami (sort of) One

I made this postcard in April, 2022, inspired by a class I was taking at the time that compared Eastern and Western art. I was thinking of the scrolls I had seen in class that contained poetry and artwork.

I decided to draw on the tradition of etegami to guide me. I’ve done a somewhat loose interpretation, by illustrating a haiku (written by me) rather than including a simple phrase, but I stuck with the idea of mail art, spontaneous art work, and something pleasant that a person would like to receive in the mail.

Here is the first one:

I used India ink and a bamboo brush, and I painted the colors with gouache. It’s done on a watercolor paper postcard.