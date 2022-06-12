Etegami (sort of) Three

I made a few postcards in April, 2022, inspired by a class I was taking at the time that compared Eastern and Western art. I was thinking of the scrolls I had seen in class that contained poetry and artwork.

I drew on the tradition of etegami to guide me, doing a loose interpretation by illustrating a haiku (written by me) rather than including a simple phrase, but I stuck with the idea of mail art, spontaneous art work, and something pleasant that a person would like to receive in the mail.