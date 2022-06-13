I made this postcard in April, 2022, for my granddaughter. Her name is Leona, and that means “lion”, and a cat is a tiny lion, right? Just like her.
I think the cat and mouse in this picture are just meeting, and they will become friends.
I did this image in India ink, and acrylic markers, and a little bit of pen, I think – on a watercolor postcard.
LOL yes, you’re right of course. I interpreted it much differently, the mouse being the tiny lion standing up to the cat. I like your interpretation better. 🙂