Tiny Lion

1 Reply

I made this postcard in April, 2022, for my granddaughter. Her name is Leona, and that means “lion”, and a cat is a tiny lion, right? Just like her.

I think the cat and mouse in this picture are just meeting, and they will become friends.

I did this image in India ink, and acrylic markers, and a little bit of pen, I think – on a watercolor postcard.

1 thought on “Tiny Lion

  1. melissabluefineart

    LOL yes, you’re right of course. I interpreted it much differently, the mouse being the tiny lion standing up to the cat. I like your interpretation better. 🙂

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.