A Group of People

Here’s the story: I had a 6″ x 6″ Masonite board and I slapped some leftover paint on it. Then, over time, I drew in the people’s details, added the vine, and filled in that section up at the top left (whatever it is). Next thing you know, here is the piece.
I named it “Jazz Time” just because that is the thing that first occurred to me.
That is exactly how I build my playful paintings!!! Isn’t it fun? And so satisfying when suddenly you see that it is done. :). “Jazz Time” is exactly the right name.
Thank you. Yes, I like doing a painting this way. Sometimes things just need to take their time to find their personality, this little image was one of those!