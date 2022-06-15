A Group of People

Here’s the story: I had a 6″ x 6″ Masonite board and I slapped some leftover paint on it. Then, over time, I drew in the people’s details, added the vine, and filled in that section up at the top left (whatever it is). Next thing you know, here is the piece.

I named it “Jazz Time” just because that is the thing that first occurred to me.

Jazz Time, 4/2022