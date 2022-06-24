Large Artist Sketchbook 2021 Pages 47 and 48

Here’s another one of my artist sketchbooks for you to see. It was finished in May of 2021 but the artworks were done over the previous year or so, I guess. I’ll be showing you page spreads, one each week, for as long as the book goes on.
As you know, I make these books for my own enjoyment. I work on a page as the inclination strikes me and I never have a plan for the book or for the artwork that goes into it. There is no theme, no meaning, other than what each image shows the viewer and the viewer takes away from the experience.
In this book I did artwork on the front and back of each page. There’s nothing written associated with the images, and the images paired in each page spread do not relate to each other in any way except for being side by side.
I hope you enjoy looking at this book!
Here is the page spread for today:
And here are the individual pages.
The portrait is superb! Is it someone you know if
Question mark after “know” please! 🤦🏻♀️
I too love the portrait. (K)
Thank you. No, I don’t know her – she was a model on the back of a magazine holding a really nice purse. I was attracted to the purse, but I made the figure too large (I drew her bigger than she was in the photo) and there was no room for the purse. (I guess I could do its portrait later, I think I still have the magazine). Anyway, that’s how she came about.
Thank you. I am pleased (and surprised) at how it came out. I meant to make her only part of the picture (I liked the big purse she was holding in the magazine ad) but she seemed to want to dominate and next thing you know…!!!
🌿🐳
Both pages are great. I really like the sideways glance in the figure.
Yes, I had not really paid attention to that but just went along with the photo and as it developed I thought what a mysterious person was emerging with that sidelong look.