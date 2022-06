I made this postcard from faces I’d done some time earlier – I pasted them on the card and then it sat for quite some time. One day I was doing some Snippets poetry and I used some words as descriptions for these faces.

Well, it works fine for this moment in time when they are exhibiting these characteristics, right? But if they change their moods or expressions or their outlooks on life, their labels will change, too.

Something to think about, maybe.