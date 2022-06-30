Tiny House 7

You may remember me mentioning a visit with a good friend, Diane, back in April. I made her a Tiny House and she took it home with her to North Carolina. On her way there, she stopped at her daughter and son-in-law’s house in Maryland for a few days, and she showed the Tiny House to their son, her small grandson.

She told me he was intrigued by it. I remembered how much I liked Tiny Houses when I was young (although none we ever made were very elaborate, mostly being shoeboxes with windows and doors cut in them and decorated with crayons, etc.).

The idea came to us that he might like a Tiny House of his own. So I got to work. I made it a bit larger than I usually make Tiny Houses, thinking he would want to have plenty of room for whatever toys and purposes he might want to put it to. I also tried to make it extra well constructed – though with this kind of building, some tape and paint will fix everything.

Also, I thought he might like some interesting features – so I added an attic and a balcony.

All right, let’s see this Tiny House! Here you see the basic front and back view.

Here are some more views of the overall house from different angles.

Here are some of the features – starting with the front door:

And here is a window:

Some balcony details (and by the way, the balcony was constructed from the bottom of a cereal box):

The garden and its path:

A person who was passing by:

And here are detail images of the interior. As you can see, there are four rooms and an attic. Plenty of room!

And here are some various details of the house.

OK, that’s it! I shipped the house to Maryland and that is where it is now.