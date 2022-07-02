Here’s a project I did in 2001-2002 that I had forgotten about. Now, here in 2022, I will take a trip down memory lane and show it to you, once each month. Why this schedule? Because it is a calendar. For 2003. I made three of these – one for my son, one for my parents, and one for my husband. It’s the last one that I am showing to you. They were all alike except for the covers. I hoped this calendar could be a small record of a certain time in our family. I do not know if my son still has his version, and my parents now are dead and their things scattered and gone, but here is the one we still have at our house, a voice speaking up again from the past. If you want to know more about this calendar, look here.

Here is the collage image I used for the month of July, 2003. It’s called “July Retreat” and was 14″ x 11″. It depicts the front porch of our neighbor at the house where we lived in 2001-2002, when I was collecting items for this calendar. The porch was a large wrap-around structure and it was furnished with all kinds of comfortable chairs and sofas and tables. Our neighbors often sat outside or ate dinner there.

Here is the page in the calendar.

Happy July!

Item one, Bob is my husband and July is his birthday month. Item two, Arthur was my cat before I got married, a fellow with a difficult personality, and my husband learned to tolerate him and later to like him (a little). I mention garden items again – the purple hydrangeas were a beautiful deep purple color I still remember. Item 10 – our house was a large place with window air conditioners, and it wasn’t possible to cool it all. Being thrifty we tried to run the a/c as little as possible.