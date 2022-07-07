Sketch Interior Surroundings

In March/April 2022, I took an online sketching class at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading, PA. I was looking for an opportunity to get myself back into drawing. My eye problems of summer and fall 2021 into early 2022 had shaken my confidence in my ability to see well enough to do pen and ink drawing, and I thought a regular schedule of sketching would be good to start me moving again.



The class was a lot of fun, the instructor was great, and my goal was met – I did a lot of drawing and I enjoyed myself. I’ll show you what I worked on in a series of posts.

Thanks to my instructor, Zoungy Kligge, and my classmates for a good experience.

In this session of class, our assignment was to sketch interior scenes. In doing so, we make a record of a particular time and place.

Here are the results.

***

This picture was done during class time. We sketched our immediate surroundings. I was working in my basement studio. You see the freezer, weight bench, and World-of-Tools-in Boxes-on-Shelves. Since this time, I have completed converting this whole area into Environment Claudia, so the tools are in the garage now (the freezer is my friend and has stayed. The weight bench is here on temporary assignment, maybe it stays, maybe it goes). So this is a picture of history, already.

This picture shows a section of our spare bedroom. I added color as I saw fit and what made the picture look nice to me, not what is actually there.

This picture shows one of our upstairs bathrooms. Just the left back section of the room. I added a muted bit of coloring to the picture.

This picture shows an area in our dining room. I had a great time doing this image mostly because of depicting the various pieces of artwork we have in this room – both mine and that of some friends. I believe that if you know our house in real life, you will readily recognize this scene, and I felt great at accomplishing that. Plus, I love making all the little marks used to create shadows or details.