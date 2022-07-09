Merge

I did this painting while attending an online class comparing Eastern and Western art. The idea of outlining elements in black was discussed as a feature of Japanese prints from the 1800’s – the technique was natural to me; I’ve done it for as long as I can remember. I took this opportunity to indulge myself!

Here is a painting done in April, 2022, 24″ x 18″, acrylics on Masonite. It’s called “Merge”.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)

    I really like strong outlines and I think you always use them so effectively. The rich black really makes your colour choices pop and your shapes more emphatic.

