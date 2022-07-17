Sketch Personal Memories Part Three

In March/April 2022, I took an online sketching class at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading, PA. I was looking for an opportunity to get myself back into drawing. My eye problems of summer and fall 2021 into early 2022 had shaken my confidence in my ability to see well enough to do pen and ink drawing, and I thought a regular schedule of sketching would be good to start me moving again.



The class was a lot of fun, the instructor was great, and my goal was met – I did a lot of drawing and I enjoyed myself. I’ll show you what I worked on in a series of posts.

Thanks to my instructor, Zoungy Kligge, and my classmates for a good experience.

I continue with the images I made for this session of class, in which our assignment was to sketch personal memories. In doing so, we record feelings in tangible form.

***

This picture depicts the manual typewriter used by my mother in college in the 1950’s and then by me in the 1970’s (though I eventually got an electric machine). I learned to type on this typewriter. When my mother died, I asked to have it and now it’s here in my own house, a treasured old friend.

This picture depicts a display of books I chose for our local library. I won a raffle to choose the theme and volumes for a month-long presentation on this kiosk. If you want to know more, I wrote a post about the experience and show photos of the display here.

I love to read and I love the library. This image symbolizes for me the infinite pleasure there is to be found in reading and learning. And a thank you to the people who help me do that at every library I go to.