In March/April 2022, I took an online sketching class at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading, PA. I was looking for an opportunity to get myself back into drawing. My eye problems of summer and fall 2021 into early 2022 had shaken my confidence in my ability to see well enough to do pen and ink drawing, and I thought a regular schedule of sketching would be good to start me moving again.



The class was a lot of fun, the instructor was great, and my goal was met – I did a lot of drawing and I enjoyed myself. I’ll show you what I worked on in a series of posts.

Thanks to my instructor, Zoungy Kligge, and my classmates for a good experience.

In this session of class, our assignment was to sketch nature. Nature! What a big subject. I decided to choose a couple of images of things close to home.

***

This picture shows a group of imaginary trees drawn in class. We practiced capturing the forms and shapes of trees as our instructor gave us tips on how to do so.

This picture depicts a real tree – I liked the tangled branches it has. It’s located near a walking path in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

This picture is a stylized tree. I was just enjoying making shapes and forms inside a tree structure.

This picture is of some of my favorite flowers – dandelions.