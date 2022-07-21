Sketch Animals and People as They Move

In March/April 2022, I took an online sketching class at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts in Reading, PA. I was looking for an opportunity to get myself back into drawing. My eye problems of summer and fall 2021 into early 2022 had shaken my confidence in my ability to see well enough to do pen and ink drawing, and I thought a regular schedule of sketching would be good to start me moving again.



The class was a lot of fun, the instructor was great, and my goal was met – I did a lot of drawing and I enjoyed myself. I’ll show you what I worked on in a series of posts.

Thanks to my instructor, Zoungy Kligge, and my classmates for a good experience.

In this session of class, our assignment was to sketch animals and people in motion, the hardest thing for our last class! During class, we peeked in through several webcams and observed cows in a field, sheep in a barn, and people walking on a beach. Take a look.

***

This picture shows you a couple of cows. I did some sheep pictures too, but to be honest, the sheep looked like anything but sheep. It’s not that easy to draw animals in motion!

This picture is a lady walking on the beach. I did a lot of people pictures. I found it hard, once again, to work fast enough to get anything good. I will need to practice this skill.

*******

I will end with a stationary subject – my cat, who slept through each one of these classes in a chair by my side. Yes, he did. Here he is, semi-sitting up and asleep.

Well, that’s the end of my tour through my sketching class work. I hope to be able to do another class along these lines. It is a lot of fun to sketch with other people and to try subjects I might have otherwise ignored or felt hesitant about attempting.

Happy Sketching!