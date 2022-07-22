Large Artist Sketchbook 2021 Pages 55 and 56

4 Replies

Here’s another one of my artist sketchbooks for you to see. It was finished in May of 2021 but the artworks were done over the previous year or so, I guess. I’ll be showing you page spreads, one each week, for as long as the book goes on.

As you know, I make these books for my own enjoyment. I work on a page as the inclination strikes me and I never have a plan for the book or for the artwork that goes into it. There is no theme, no meaning, other than what each image shows the viewer and the viewer takes away from the experience.

In this book I did artwork on the front and back of each page. There’s nothing written associated with the images, and the images paired in each page spread do not relate to each other in any way except for being side by side.

I hope you enjoy looking at this book!

Today’s images are the last two pages of the book. You’ve seen the whole thing. If you want to check back into the past to review the book, I published images every Friday for I guess the last 6 or 7 months or so – just scroll back in the posts. Or, search under the category Artist Books.

Thank you so much for following along.

*********

Here is the page spread for today:

And here are the individual pages.

4 thoughts on “Large Artist Sketchbook 2021 Pages 55 and 56

  1. agnesashe

    I am loving these. They are colourful, in your familiar style, but they have a hint of a dark quality about them. Reading your introduction it seems that you might have done these at the initial height of the pandemic? I don’t know about you, but the past two and a half years of Covid has had an effect on my work. It’s neither particularly better nor worse, somehow just different.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I would need to look at the dates on the images to know when I made them (I date them, but I don’t fill the book in order, so it could be at different times). But I definitely think my artwork has changed since the pandemic and the various other collapses in the world. I guess there is no way it wouldn’t be. I feel it has gotten more focused and more emotional, maybe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.