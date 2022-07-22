Large Artist Sketchbook 2021 Pages 55 and 56

Here’s another one of my artist sketchbooks for you to see. It was finished in May of 2021 but the artworks were done over the previous year or so, I guess. I’ll be showing you page spreads, one each week, for as long as the book goes on.
As you know, I make these books for my own enjoyment. I work on a page as the inclination strikes me and I never have a plan for the book or for the artwork that goes into it. There is no theme, no meaning, other than what each image shows the viewer and the viewer takes away from the experience.
In this book I did artwork on the front and back of each page. There’s nothing written associated with the images, and the images paired in each page spread do not relate to each other in any way except for being side by side.
I hope you enjoy looking at this book!
Today’s images are the last two pages of the book. You’ve seen the whole thing. If you want to check back into the past to review the book, I published images every Friday for I guess the last 6 or 7 months or so – just scroll back in the posts. Or, search under the category Artist Books.
I am loving these. They are colourful, in your familiar style, but they have a hint of a dark quality about them. Reading your introduction it seems that you might have done these at the initial height of the pandemic? I don’t know about you, but the past two and a half years of Covid has had an effect on my work. It’s neither particularly better nor worse, somehow just different.
Oh, I love ’em!…
Thank you!
Thank you. I would need to look at the dates on the images to know when I made them (I date them, but I don’t fill the book in order, so it could be at different times). But I definitely think my artwork has changed since the pandemic and the various other collapses in the world. I guess there is no way it wouldn’t be. I feel it has gotten more focused and more emotional, maybe.