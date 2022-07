I did this painting while attending an online class comparing Eastern and Western art at the Woodmere Museum, back in March 2022. One of the characteristics of Asian art we discussed involved the use of an element in the foreground, very large, with the other parts of the scene arrayed behind it.

I have used this technique often in the past, but usually for me it involved placing a figure in this position. This time I tried it out with a tree.

“Sycamore”, 3/22, 20″ x 16″” on Masonite.