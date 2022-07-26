Here is another painting done during my online class at Woodmere Art Museum comparing Eastern and Western art. I composed another picture featuring a tree in the foreground, but this time I have a figure involved, too.

As a note, this painting is a reworking (on a major scale) of a painting I did last summer in the landscape class I took. You may remember I enjoyed being in that class but I did not like doing landscapes. So, I’ve been renovating those paintings into something new and this is one of them. Here is the earlier painting for comparison.

Quite a difference, right? Well, I’m satisfied with where this painting’s journey has ended up and I don’t think I’ll be making any more changes.

Spring Arrives, 18″ x 24″, on Masonite.