Here is another painting done while attending the online class I took at Woodmere Museum back in March 2022. We were focusing on Eastern/Western art and comparing characteristics of the two. This is another painting featuring a large tree in the foreground. Again with a figure. And this time with a crowd of people coming in and out of the picture.

It’s called I’ll Wait for You by the Big Tree and it is 14″ x 11″ on masonite, done in March 2022.