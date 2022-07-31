I Reach Out in Hope: Revisit One

A while back I went through my collection of paintings and picked out ones that I didn’t feel were quite finished, or had gotten to their true personality. Some of them I didn’t want to revisit and I donated them to the charity shop or else threw them out. And the ones I felt a connection to, however faint, I got to work in trying to pull more out of the picture. I will show you a small selection of three paintings that went through this process.

Here’s the original version.

I felt I had not gotten the depth of color I wanted and I thought the painting lacked any…drama?

Here it is after my work. I kept the basic structure but added more paint, and I also did a lot of work with my acrylic markers.

OK, now I’m happier. Mission accomplished!

