Wordless Storybook Pages 3 and 4

In 2021 I completed a wordless artist book for my little granddaughter, who was about a year old at the time. I produced it by converting a discarded kid’s library book, using the same process I’ve used for similar books in the past.
Look here if you want to see more about how I make these books and to view one of my past books.
This particular volume does have a story, though. I had been working on it off and on for a long time and getting nowhere. Other projects kept coming along. One day I took it out to see about finishing it up and to consider what I might write to accompany the images. It struck me that it was fine just as it was, without words.
And I thought my granddaughter might like it when she is a little older, and she can make up stories to go with the pictures herself.
Like the content, the cover has no words. The book has no title. I guess it can be called whatever the reader wants.
Story- should I have a strong cup of coffee or a fruity, refreshing cup of tea??
I really like the zesty colours in the mug page and that lovely swirl of steam. I like the way the shapes in the second page could be either seed pods of some kind or petals and leaves of a plant or maybe the eggs of some insect or alien. Lots of possibilities.
The colors and shapes are so appealing. Using a board book is a great idea for collage–I’ll have to look at the next library sale in the children’s section (which may be awhile, as the library is closed for renovations…why didn’t they do this when they were closed for the pandemic?…) (K)
Life has questions! Leona will find that out all right. I think the structure of a book like this that kind of focuses on each page spread gives a really good opportunity to sort of compare and contrast things, as I look back over this book that is what I feel I kind of did.