You’ve seen the Tiny House I made for my friend Diane (Tiny House 6) and the one I made for her grandson (Tiny House 7). Now, here is Tiny House 8, made for Diane’s sister Lynne.

Lynne and I live many miles apart (think Pennsylvania and South Dakota) and we have never met in person. But…we both share an interest in dollhouses, something we found out when Diane invited her to the Zoom “reception” my Tiny House Class had online back in the winter. We began a correspondence based on our mutual interests and things went on from there.

So, I made her a house and sent it to her, as a surprise. Diane had showed her the one I made for her when Lynne made a visit east, and told me she liked it. It seemed natural to create one for her, so I did, and sent it as a surprise.

It arrived at Lynne’s house and coincidentally Lynne called Diane to tell her that the Tiny House had arrived as Diane and I were talking on a Zoom chat. We all marveled at how this circle had expanded to include us all.

All right. Let’s see the Tiny House 8. Here is the front.

Here is the interior/back.

Here’s a view of the back yard:

Here are some side and exterior views.

Here is another view of the interior:

Here are some other details:

So, that’s Tiny House 8. And a village made for friends has been created!